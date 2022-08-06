Inflation Bill : Senate jettisoned the provision of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Senate parliamentarian has jettisoned the provision of the Inflation Reduction Act that would have limited drug price increases in private insurance to inflation.

Medicare will still be able to negotiate drug prices, and price hikes in Medicare will be restrained.

Losing restraint on drug price hikes in the private sector means less federal revenue and less political support from employers.

Prescription drugs will now work like the rest of health care, with lower prices in Medicare and no constraints for those in private insurance.

The bill requires drug companies to pay rebates to the federal government if list prices rise faster than inflation.

Those rebates will now be based on just Medicare payments and not include payments by private insurers.

That means less restraint over price hikes.

Medicare will get paid rebates to compensate for any drug price increases higher than inflation. Private insurers and patients will not.

How that plays out, and whether manufacturers decide to limit price hikes, will likely vary from drug to drug.

List prices for drugs especially matter for patients, who pay the list price if they’re uninsured or based on it through coinsurance and deductibles if they’re insured.

Even with the narrowing of the drug pricing provision, a rare victory over the opposition of the pharmaceutical industry is still quite significant for Democrats in both political and policy terms.

There is a certain irony that you could likely make everyone eligible for Medicare through a budget reconciliation bill, but you can’t use such a bill to constrain private sector drug prices.

