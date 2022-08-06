House of Cards ‘Falling’ as Kevin Spacey To Pay Tens of Millions of Dollars For Sexual Misconduct. The arbitrator ordered the disgraced award-winning actor and his production companies to pay just shy of $31 million in damages, as well as lawyers’ fees. Patriotfetch.com reported. US actor Kevin Spacey must pay nearly $31 million to the producer of the series “House of Cards,” from which he was fired amid a whirlwind of misconduct allegations, a Los Angeles judge has ruled.

Spacey, 63, allegations surfaced that he had a history of sexually harassing and in some cases assaulting young men.

