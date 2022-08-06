Gaza Attack 2022: Gaza Under Attack ne Demek – Israeli warplanes killed 5-year-old Alaa Abdullah Riyad Qaddoum .

Israeli warplanes killed 5-year-old Alaa Abdullah Riyad Qaddoum in Gaza City, today. She’s the 19th Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces this year!

Alaa‘s father and six-year-old brother were injured in the same attack.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

