Demaryius Thomas Cause of Death Revealed : Demaryius Thomas died of seizure disorder complications.

NFL player DeMaryius Thomas died of seizure disorder complications, according to autopsy report. Boston University medical and scientific experts found Thomas also suffered from #CTE.

Report: Demaryius Thomas’ autopsy revealed he died in December due to ‘complications from a seizure disorder,’ according to medical examiner reports.

“Demaryius Thomas died of seizure disorder complications, autopsy report reveals. The medical examiner also found traces of nicotine and marijuana in Thomas’ system, but no signs of any other drugs”

The Fulton County (Georgia) Medical Examiner declared Demaryius Thomas died from “complications of seizure disorder,” according to an official report obtained by the Denver Post.

An autopsy found former NFL and Georgia Tech football star Demaryius Thomas died from seizure complications. https://t.co/cq0miYpJs3 — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) August 6, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

