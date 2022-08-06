Demaryius Thomas Cause of Death Revealed : Demaryius Thomas died of seizure disorder complications.

“Demaryius Thomas died of seizure disorder complications, autopsy report reveals. The medical examiner also found traces of nicotine and marijuana in Thomas’ system, but no signs of any other drugs”

