Gruesome murder : Philly Police on scene at 54th & Chestnut in West Philadelphia

BREAKING: Gruesome murder @PhillyPolice on scene at 54th & Chestnut in West Philadelphia where woman was stabbed to death in a van knife embedded in head. Police sources tell FOX29 News man just turned self in. Victim had a protection from abuse order against him @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/lULgCOVYWu — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 6, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Jeffrey wrote

The only way to curb this violence is to have a major deterrent. People apparently aren’t afraid of jail. Maybe it’s time to bring in capital punishment It’s at a point where I’m weighing job decisions based on if the job is in Philly vs Suburbs Deb McCafferty wrote

Used to walk from 46th and Chester to the El stop at 46th and Market, all day and night. Philly is so dangerous now. So sad. PhilliesPhan wrote

I feel bad for all the people that have pensions and think they’re safe. They laugh at the violence and how the city is destroyed which I agree, but when Philadelphia declares bankruptcy, they won’t be laughing. Nobody cares until the money stops. PhillyCrimeUpdate wrote

Enforcement of the orders is imperative. We know that enforcement of PFA’s in Philly is a huge problem. Surrounding counties take PFA’s VERY seriously.

