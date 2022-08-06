Banff Murder : Victim and Suspect in Banff Shooting is John-Christopher Arrizza and Ethan Enns-Goneau

Authorities in Banff have revealed the names of the victim and the suspect of the Nightclub homicide that occurred early Friday morning .

The suspect was identified as John-Christopher Arrizza, a 22-year-old Banff , while the victim also a resident of Banff was identified as Ethan Enns-Goneau

The 26-year-old victim of a homicide at a Banff nightclub that occurred early Friday morning has been identified by police.

Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau was killed after an altercation at a local bar, the Dancing Sasquatch.

Police were called just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday to the drinking establishment on Banff Avenue. Enns-Goneau was taken to hospital but was declared deceased.

A 22-year-old Banff man has been charged with second degree murder after the death of a 26-year-old Banff man Friday night. https://t.co/AYtAcQ40Dc — Rocky Mountain Outlook (@rmoutlook) August 6, 2022

