Actress Anne Heche Accident News 2022 : Anne Heche in critical condition after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles

Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles and suffering severe burns, a source tells CNN.

Witnesses said Heche was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home, sparking a blaze that spread throughout the house.

Other sources said Anne Heche didn’t have an “accident”. She had an “on purpose”. She was drunk driving. And she crashed not only once, but twice, before being stopped because her car was actually inside someone’s house.

Anne Heche has a well known and recognized history of mental illness which she has fought and worked her way through with determination in the past. A tremendously talented woman. This is tragic for all concerned.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before crashing into a home and sparking a fire. The story on @CBSLA 5pm. pic.twitter.com/1H93z5aVx7 — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 5, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS

I’m so sorry to hear about the horrific accident Anne Heche was in today.

I want to remind everyone to be kind. We never know another’s struggles

Sending my best prayers out for a talented person.

Note, if you are going to be a bastard and attack Anne Heche for being “rich and able to afford” what she needs to have to heal from her trauma, I’m just gonna block you. I have no patience for people who want to villify those with mental health issues.

The Anne Heche comments show how little people care about mental illness.

She deserves punishment, but demanding a pound of flesh after she was literally charred and tried to fight the EMT’s to escape the stretcher…

To ignore that level of pain SCREAMS psychotic break.

