Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests .

Tells you everything you need to know about Greg Abbott. Flaunting racism! There is no bottom for these guys. None.

More on Greg Abbott’s pick for the Texas Law Enforcement Commission, Justin Berry, who was indicted earlier this year on two charges of aggravated assault arising from his policing at 2020 protests over the murder of George Floyd: https:// texasmonthly.com/news-politics/ justin-berry-indicted-cop-running-for-office/ …

Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year, accused of using excessive force against people protesting the murder of George Floyd.

“Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.” We need to retire depraved Greg Abbott. Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency https://t.co/M83jacvGuF — Blucille -THEE RICO Super Fan- 📜..⚖️ (@BluRocka) August 6, 2022

How much of an idiot is Greg Abbott? He appointed an officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protest to police regulatory agency. Great way to Win friends Greg. — martyargyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@martyargyle1) August 6, 2022

