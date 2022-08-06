Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests .

Posted on August 6, 2022

Breaking: Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Tells you everything you need to know about Greg Abbott. Flaunting racism! There is no bottom for these guys. None.

More on Greg Abbott’s pick for the Texas Law Enforcement Commission, Justin Berry, who was indicted earlier this year on two charges of aggravated assault arising from his policing at 2020 protests over the murder of George Floyd: texasmonthly.com/news-politics/

Image

Image

Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year, accused of using excessive force against people protesting the murder of George Floyd.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

 

