Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests .
Tells you everything you need to know about Greg Abbott. Flaunting racism! There is no bottom for these guys. None.
COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
“Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.” We need to retire depraved Greg Abbott.
Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency https://t.co/M83jacvGuF
— Blucille -THEE RICO Super Fan- 📜..⚖️ (@BluRocka) August 6, 2022
How much of an idiot is Greg Abbott? He appointed an officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protest to police regulatory agency. Great way to Win friends Greg.
— martyargyle 🏳️🌈 (@martyargyle1) August 6, 2022
