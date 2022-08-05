Video Windsor Hills Los Angeles Car Accident : Fiery Car Crash Killed Six In La Brea And Slauson

Woman ram into crowd with her car in Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles killing six people.

A woman has been arrested on multiple charges the day after the Mercedes-Benz sedan she was driving plowed into multiple vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills, igniting a fire in a crash that killed six people, the CHP announced.

DRIVER ARRESTED: A woman has been arrested on multiple charges the day after the Mercedes-Benz sedan she was driving plowed into multiple vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills, igniting a fire in a crash that killed six people, the CHP announced. https://t.co/7mGj2KBLEW pic.twitter.com/O1EWcRMWK6 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 5, 2022

At least 6 dead, Including Pregnant Woman and Infant, Following Fiery Multi-vehicle Crash in Windsor Hill pic.twitter.com/T2kfdVEY9k — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022

Apparently the 40-year-old female drunk driver that caused the crash on La Brea and Slauson in Windsor Hills remains hospitalized, but is responsive. Whether she was upset over a guy or even suicidal, idc there’s no excuse. The victims didn’t deserve that. Throw the book at her.

The “famous” driver of the La Brea and Slauson crash in Windsor Hill got in a fight w. her boyfriend and had been drinking w. her “friends” prior to getting behind the wheel. She survived, but 6 other innocent people died on the scene. Life can be really unfair.

The interview where somebody claiming to be her friend told KTLA that the driver who caused the crash on La Brea and Slauson in Windsor Hills earlier today had been drinking nearby prior to getting behind the wheel pic.twitter.com/V4lYkiDLAR — jazMEAN (@jazmingaIlardo) August 5, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

