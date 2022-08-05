Texas Nurse Nicole Linton Identified as the woman who caused La Brea and Slauson car accident in Windsor Hills

Update: The woman who caused yesterday’s deadly crash on La Brea and Slauson in Windsor Hills has been identified as 37-year-old Nicole L. Linton, a nurse from Texas. She will be booked once released from the hospital. Confirmed by CHP and her family members. #Slauson #LaBrea pic.twitter.com/Q6uFUkYueI
— kingly is Royalty (@KinglyisRoyalty) August 5, 2022
Investigators have arrested Nicole Linton, 37, a registered nurse and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, who will be booked on vehicular manslaughter charges. She is currently in the hospital and is cooperating with California Highway Patrol investigators.
Fred is right , she was a woman, her name was Nicole Lorraine Linton and she was driving a Benz , she survived and L.A cops booked her for huge “MAN”slaughter .
— FaaruQ (@faaruqo_) August 5, 2022