Texas Nurse Nicole Linton Identified as the woman who caused La Brea and Slauson car accident in Windsor Hills

Posted on August 5, 2022
Update: The woman who caused yesterday’s deadly crash on La Brea and Slauson in Windsor Hills has been identified as 37-year-old Nicole L. Linton, a nurse from Texas. She will be booked once released from the hospital. Confirmed by CHP and her family members. 

Image

Investigators have arrested Nicole Linton, 37, a registered nurse and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, who will be booked on vehicular manslaughter charges. She is currently in the hospital and is cooperating with California Highway Patrol investigators.

