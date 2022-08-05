Moa Shooting – Bloomington Mn Shooting Today – Shot Fired At Mall Of America Today

Posted on August 5, 2022

After a lockdown was issued for the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN earlier today, Police have reported that the lockdown is being lifted. The mall will remain closed for the rest of the evening.

A shooting was reported at Mall of America as the mall in Bloomington, Minnesota went on lockdown

There’s little information so far out of Bloomington, but the lockdown is lifted and the Mall of America is closed. Patrons are being escorted out of the building. Early reports say there appears to be no victims involved in the shooting. Thank goodness for that.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: