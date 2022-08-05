Mall Of America Shooting Today – Mall Of America On Lockdown – Moa Minnesota Active Shooter

Posted on August 5, 2022

Reports of an active shooter at Mall of America #Bloomington l #Minnesota Right now Multiple authorities are responding Reports of an active shooter at Mall of America with Reports Shots reportedly have been fired inside the mall. The mall is on lockdown.

Police confirm the Mall of America is in the process of lifting the lockdown after shots were fired inside. The shooter fled the scene. No victim has been located. Mall will be closed this evening. 

Mall of America on lock down with possible active shooter. My only consolation is oldest and family are on vacation in Los Angeles and middle daughter works from home in Eagan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: