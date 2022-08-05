Jon Jones Arrested – Why Did Jon Jones Get Arrested

Jon Jones getting arrested a matter of hours after saying this is the most Jon Jones thing. You really run out of things to say. pic.twitter.com/RldnzOpytx — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) September 25, 2021

Sandy Hook deniers are some of the worst people. One of the many reasons I won’t ever be able to get behind Ronda Rousey.

Yeah she is and Dana White, UFC president backed her up on it at the time, that and on a separate issue, she once said she would choke an opponent out until she was dead.

Dana is the same guy who publicly defended Jon Jones, who has a criminal record and has been arrested more than once and when UFC got bad press for it, that was news to Dana.

He’s a tool.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

