Fort Street High School : Man died at Fort Street High School in Sydney’s Inner West after being crushed by a scaffolding collapse

A man has died at Fort Street High School in Sydney’s Inner West after being crushed by a scaffolding collapse. The victim has yet to be formally identified, and Fire and Rescue NSW are expecting the recovery to be complicated.

A stonemason has been crushed to death by a falling sandstone block while on the job at Fort Street High School in Sydney.

It’s terrible and very sad news that a worker has been killed by falling scaffolding and concrete at Fort Street High School. The love and respect of the whole Inner West community goes out to his family and friends and to the Fort Street school community.

