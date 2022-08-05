Accident on Slauson Today : Slauson and La Brea fatal crash killed five people.

Five people died today in a deadly car crash on Slauson & La Brea , and seven others was badly injured. Prayers goes out to those who were involved in that accident.

Here today on the corner of LA Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California. This is the scene of an horrific car accident yesterday where 6 people were killed. Sending my condolences to the families of the victims may they RIP,

Here today on the corner of LA Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California. This is the scene of an horrific car accident yesterday where 6 people were killed. Sending my condolences 💐 to the families of the victims may they RIP 🙏 #picoftheday #rip #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/tzgvXlivd2 — DEXTER HALL (@DEXTERHALL2) August 5, 2022

Reacting to this horrific accident Ricky Spanish wrote

Prayers to the families of everyone involved in the accident on slauson today. It’s easy to get desensitized to shit in our world today but the way that everything happened down there… it’s no words, just sad.the accident on La Brea and Slauson is so sad I pray for the family that lost a love one today.

Mellie .

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the La Brea & Slauson accident. Being in court this morning to show up for my friend that was killed by a DUI driver a few weeks ago & this happening today…

LOVE ON YOUR PEOPLE TODAY MAN.

That accident on slauson and La brea is really traumatic. I’m super on edge in my car today.

i’m shook after seeing that accident on la brea and slauson. i don’t even wanna drive today .

Seeing the video of the accident that happen on slauson and la brea gives me anxiety to drive today

@brompton should hire me as brand ambassador

There was an intense accident in LA today on La Brea and Slauson and I made the mistake of watching the video and… I don’t even know what to think.

5 ppl died today in a deadly car crash on slauson & La brea & 7 was badly injured. Prayers goes out to those who were involved in that accident.

Man. That video of the car accident today on Slauson got me fucked up. Life is way too short.

That accident that happened today on slauson bro fuckin wild . Like if you blinked you would’ve missed her hitting those cars that’s how fast she was going just sad asf bro .

The woman who caused this accident, driving 100+ mph into traffic is somehow alive. Seven people are dead including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

God bless the people who died on La Brea and Slauson today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

