Maricopa County Primary Election Results 2022 : Maricopa County now says they will be releasing results Thursday night.

BREAKING: Maricopa County now says they will be releasing results Thursday night, after saying results would be out Wednesday night.

Maricopa County released about 5,000 additional ballot results in the governor’s race Wednesday night, but there are roughly 90,000 ballots left to count.

One counting in Arizona, Maricopa County, is preparing for a disaster. Because if there’s some dumb of ballads that changes the outcome of this election we’re not taking this one lying down. https://t.co/L6FzUR5EHU — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 4, 2022

The Maricopa County Board says “it’s beyond irresponsible that GOP candidate for governor Kari Lake is claiming to have proof of election fraud without providing any evidence to back it up.”

Laura Ingraham just said on her show that Kari Lake is down by 2600 votes. People are believing this BS. This is Maricopa County

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

I was county chair of Maricopa County. This is NOT how elections were run. You guys are not honest with the public about that. The new election procedures, processes and systems have not benefitted the public. https://t.co/DgbpOjloMh — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) August 3, 2022



Billy Morris wrote

I was terrified when I heard that ballots were dropped off at Maricopa County Election Headquarters at 3AM , well after the closing of the polls; as I watched CNN’s Live Election Coverage with George Stephanopoulos.

Not much of any of this makes sense really, if we’re honest.

Real Republican wrote

( Stop the Steal – Stop the Count ) Magats made Maricopa county do 4 hand recounts and paid millions for Cyber Ninjas.

Now they’re cool with late night ballot dumps & think Maricopa should just hurry up & count the ballots so they can move on.

Ultra Supreme MAGA 2.0 wrote

Sounds like Maricopa County is playing games too!! The entire country is watching! We see what is happening – is there anything people from out of state can do to help? Your senators and representatives impact the balance of power – you are important to all of us!