Is Monkeypox A Gay Disease – Is Monkeypox A Sexually Transmitted Disease – Monkeypox Gay People

The rhetoric that monkeypox is a “gay disease” is false and homophobic. it isn’t just transmitted through sex, but by basic touch as well. if you’re on a bus and touch a pole that someone infected has touched, it can be transmitted to you. simple as that. Do not listen to any of these people using homophobic 80s AIDS talking points when talking about Monkeypox. ANYBODY can get this disease, not just gay people. Take this seriously. The Media is selling Monkeypox as a gay disease they will use this to round up and persecute the LGBTQ and their allies. The culture wars are in full effect all to strip us of our individual rights. Anyone can get monkeypox, but in the latest outbreak, the virus is predominantly spreading among gay and bisexual men. Officials noted Monday that most of the people affected reported some level of sexual activity. Everybody knows, or should know, that Monkeypox is a disease limited to gay men. Even the New York Times, which is a stranger to the truth, admitted as much. — Ron Baker (@Patriot79Baker) August 4, 2022

That doesn’t mean the virus is sexually transmitted, but officials say it shows that prolonged skin-to-skin contact is one of the major ways monkeypox is now spreading. According to these report by CNN

Monkeypox is not a sexual transmitted disease, so why is to relevant to gay sex. It may be common in gay community in US but not because of sex but due to close contact among gay men.

To add to this: Actual study proving this is airborne. It also shows that airborne monkeypox can replicate from aerosolized form. It’s not a gay disease. It’s a disease they will use to start rejecting gay people again, while we ALL die.

The fear of not wanting to stigmatizing it ultimately what’s allowing it to spread. People don’t want to attach it to gay sex but 99% of the people who are getting it are having gay sex. Need some accountability — Atomic Comet (@Atomic_Comet) July 30, 2022

It is not a gay disease. Anyone can get it if you have an intimate not necessarily sexual contact to infected persons. But according to WHO most recent cases in the western world are found with men having sex with men. It is in their website. — Doc Mike (@DocDocmike88) July 30, 2022

It’s not an STD, but someone’s spreading the lie that it is an STD, and because homosexual men get around more than rabbits, they’re suggesting it’s a gay disease like AIDS. But unlike AIDS, you can catch monkeypox from a doorknob.

Seriously! They are actually going with monkeypox as their new health emergency! Anyone who fall for this garbage deserves to be locked down! It is a SEXUALLY transmitted disease that is passed between those who have GAY SEX! It is not even deadly in the vast majority of cases. https://t.co/G1ciiRePpK — Cindy Woods 🇺🇸 (@wolf1u2) August 4, 2022

I’m gay and married, I have less chance of getting monkeypox than a sexually active straight man or women living in a big city. It’s not a gay only disease. And no, we don’t all have orgies. Most of us are regular guys, in monogamous relationships. So let’s summer it down… — EJE (@sanfran_972) August 4, 2022

