How Much is Alex Jones Net Worth : Alex Jones Sandy Hook Hoax

Lawyers for Alex Jones appeared to have accidentally sent over the entire contents of the Infowars founder’s phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs in his defamation trial, according to court proceedings.

Alex Jones’ texts and emails reveal financials behind Infowars: Some days in 2018, InfoWars was making $800,000 by spreading lies about school shootings.

Alex Jones is asked if InfoWars has been saying the judge is tied to pedophiles in CPS. He says no. Sandy Hook parent lawyers show a clip saying that, with the judge animated on fire. “The judge is the fire burning Lady Liberty. The judge is consuming freedom,” Jones clarifies. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 3, 2022

Sandy Hook parents’ lawyer is revealed that Alex Jones’ lawyers sent him the contents of Jones’ phone BY MISTAKE. “12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text” Jones has sent for years. “You know what perjury is?” the lawyer asks.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

TX Gardener wrote

I am binge watching the whole Alex Jones trial like I am getting paid. One of the attys is careful, speaks slowly & asks ?’s w objective answers. The OTHER fucking atty talks fast, is imprecise, asks subjective ?’s that the InfoWars witness is shifting to his advantage. Nectaronice wrote

Alex Jones’ lawyers aren’t incompetent. They probably saw the content & were so disgusted at the terrible person he is that they accidentally on purpose sent the entire file. There’s got to be something on there that will put him away for a long time #AlexJones Bel wrote

I feel like Alex Jones’ attorney sent those texts to the opposing lawyers on purpose. Now, any verdict against Jones is potentially tainted. Very fertile grounds for mistrial, motion for a new trial, appeal, etc. This could be a 4D chess strategy—like a Hail Mary. Anarchist Rising wrote

Watched a few clips of the Alex Jones trial and I’m fairly convinced that his lawyers intentionally leaked his phone contents, there’s no way they accidentally do that and not react when informed and when called out in court. The guy is done for. James Chesky wrote

August 3, 2022, Do you want to understand what Trump’s goal is? What Alex Jones is really about, What QAnon is trying to do? Read this and share

Buttermaker wrote

I never thought I would see a real life Nathan Jessup moment , It was just a movie. #alexjones sure knows how to step on his own dick. He didn’t just step on it, he smashed it with a hammer, burned it and ran over it with a tank.

Ollie wrote

This mother lost her 6-yearold to a school shooter. Alex Jones called her an actor and said her child never existed. His believers took action against her, her husband and her remaining child. Death threats and bullets into their car, were how they showed their faith in his words