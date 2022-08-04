Folie à Deux Meaning in English : Lady Gaga To Play Harley Quinn In ‘Joker’: ‘Folie À Deux’

‘JOKER’: ‘FOLIE À DEUX’ is officially announced with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga both confirmed to star in Folie à Deux .

The film releases on October 4, 2024. According to — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 4, 2022

Folie à Deux Meaning in English

“delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association.”

Martino burrito wrote

If she’s actually playing Harley and not an original character heads are gonna fucking roll SliGoup wrote

She’s clearly Harley, just look at the heart on her cheek. Obviously she’s Harley. Diva wrote

Different universe. Margot Robbie for ‘DCEU’ meanwhile Gaga for Joker universe ‘DC Universe’

