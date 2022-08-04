BREAKING: Dr. Mary Bowden has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital for $25 million in damages, claiming they defamed her.

The hospital revoked Dr. Bowden’s medical privileges after sharing her support of Ivermectin and opposition of mandates.

Pray for Dr. Bowden.

— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 3, 2022

Read More..

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Mike wrote