Dr. Mary Bowden has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital for $25 million in damages

Posted on August 4, 2022

BREAKING: Dr. Mary Bowden has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital for $25 million in damages, claiming they defamed her.

The hospital revoked Dr. Bowden’s medical privileges after sharing her support of Ivermectin and opposition of mandates.

Pray for Dr. Bowden.

— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 3, 2022
Mike wrote 
I greatly appreciate Dr Bowden for standing for the people against the medical establishment. It is very unfortunate that Twitter is colluding with the medical establishment to silence her voice.

