Desantis Major Announcement Today : Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren Suspended By Gov Desantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended state attorney Andrew Warren for pledges he made about declining to prosecute cases involving abortion and potential violations related to gender-transition treatments for children . According to — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 4, 2022

Read More..

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Dice Panda wrote

Which part? Not applying the law as written or suspending the guy that won’t apply the law as written, per his job title?

Richard wrote

Prosecutors decline to prosecute ALL THE TIME. I’d be very surprised if his job description was to waste the court’s time and the taxpayers money prosecuting everything. Plus DeSantis has already engaged in political revenge a la Disney, so this tells us DeSantis has to go ASAP.

Dice Panda wrote

Great. Vote him out of office. Today though, he is the governor of the state. I find his stance to be wrong, but he’s simply doing his job.

OldSchoolGamecock wrote

You seem to have no grasp on what fascism really was. But to godless “Progressives” anyone opposed to The Current Thing is a “fascist.” Very silly.

5 Star Man wrote

Well if you dont want to do your job this is what happens as it would in a blue state if they refused to do theirs lol Dems are funny though whining about this.

Cheryl Kane wrote

In post-pandemic America, Florida gained the most population, followed by Texas and North Carolina. California, New York and Illinois lost the most population. Americans vote with their feet and they voted for Gov. DeSantis