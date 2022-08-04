BREAKING: Pinal County Election Director – David Frisk resigns

Pinal County Election Director – David Frisk – has resigned.

Pinal County can announce that David Frisk is no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County. Virginia Ross is the County’s new Elections Director, having resigned her role as County Recorder this morning.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Ross did not oversee the Elections Department for this primary election in her role as the County Recorder. The Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Session Meeting tomorrow at 11.15 am to appoint a Recorder through Dec 31, 2024.

Read the full release here: https:// pinalcountyaz.gov/News/Pages/Art icle.aspx?myID=1657

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Robert Petersen

Figures my county, which is like 70% Republicans, would be the ones to screw up election Mail ballots and Election Day counting.

That vote center model looking pretty good now huh.

Ian G. Richardson

So, on a scale of 1-10, how pissed off does this make you? I’m from Allen County Indiana, and I would love to understand what the hell just happened. How do you mail out the wrong ballots to people? You all have to register your party before you vote or something?

I have never seen anything like this where I live, and we have a huge county to count every cycle. Pull it together Pinal County! You’re going to become a laughing stock… might be too late already.

Mateo Piorkowski

As a Pinal County resident, it’s good to see happen, but the person ultimately responsible is Katie Hobbs. She needs to resign as Secretary of State. The entire country is laughing at this state.

Thomas Martin

This is what employees at Maricopa County election board know are coming. They fully expect this will be their last election before all being fired, and they’re getting their last act of, disgraceful employment, before, unemployment

Zed(Greg)

How about appointing an actual non partisan, capable, elections director? A radical idea.. I know, but you keep embarrassing your county, and all of Arizona with your election drama.

This Arizonan asks please?

Twatter Assassin

What the hell is going on in Arizona with your elections? Hard to think your election’s are free and fair!

