Biden – Us Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkey Pox : What Does A Public Health Emergency Mean

It’s official. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the US. The announcement came during a briefing with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday as cases topped 6,600 nationwide. We’ll have the latest reporting from @EmilieIkedaNBC tonight at 6:30 ET / 5:30 CT on your local NBC station. https://t.co/sgSzyLazlf — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 4, 2022

But what does a Public Health Emergency mean

In the United States, a public health emergency declaration releases resources meant to handle an actual or potential public health crisis.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Anjela Pena

So when can we expect an actual lockdown?? I wanna see a better lockdown than the beginning of 2020.

Sarah

We could have twindemics of Covid and monkeypox and no one would institute a lockdown it is desperately needed but the ~economy~ and ~haircuts~ are ~more important~ (and my state’s AG sues anyone thinking about mask mandates or lockdowns)

Kay

And I don’t want to hear a single thing that any Republican, Conservative, antivaxxer, conspiracy theorist or anyone who “stands for medical freedom” has to say about it.

I heard enough psycho-delusional babble from them back in 2020-21.

Chuck Todd

Of course they did. We’ve got to make ready for the next pandemic. Coming right in time for our next election. Mail you ballots early and often.

Everybody saommy Pistol ying not to be worried or at least concerned probably never wore a mask and got everyone around them covid. It’s not a gay disease. It’s a brush up next to someone in a supermarket, subway bar with it and you get it a skin disease. But it’s America.

Joe C

Looks like they are making their move to steal another election, or just keep it from happening at all. Par for the course of the socialist party.

Danielle

Yeah, this is more of an personal responsibility thing for a few weeks than a full-on public health emergency. GM!

AFBRanch Wood

In this case, social distancing will actually work. Stay 6 feet apart and you should be good!!

Robert Fanney

It is so good to have a @POTUS that treats the threat of emerging infectious disease seriously. That follows the science and does his best to help Americans.

Robert Fanney

Biden’s vaccine and treatment policies have lowered death COVID rates and gotten America running again. I’d expect to see the same clear sighted resolve on Monkeypox.

Mohr Reels

Common sense liberal here-the women getting it are just now finding out that their Boyfriend(s) or husband is bi-sexual! They really need to just keep it real and focus on the gay and Bi sexual men! That is the community being affected by this nasty virus!

