Who Is On Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Tonight : Who Is Michelle Trachtenberg And Jason Mraz

Posted on August 3, 2022

A lots of people are watching Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and, unsurprisingly, Jason Mraz is way better at game shows than he is singing.

More people are wondering and wish to know who is on tonight’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

As at the time of this reporting reporting we don’t have the complete profiles of all the actors featured on tonight’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but here are two name that stands out. Its Michelle Trachtenberg and Jason Thomas Mraz.

So who is Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg is an American actress and model. Starting her career at a young age, she has played in a number of commercials, films, and television series. Wikipedia
Born: October 11, 1985 (age 36 years), New York, NY
Parents: Michael Trachtenberg, Lana Trachtenberg

And Who is Jason Mraz

Jason Thomas Mraz is an American guitarist, singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence with the release of his debut studio album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, which spawned the single “The Remedy”, that reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His next two studio albums, Mr. A-Z, and We Sing. We Dance. Wikipedia
Born: June 23, 1977 (age 45 years), Mechanicsville, VA

