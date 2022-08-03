Who Is On Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Tonight : Who Is Michelle Trachtenberg And Jason Mraz

A lots of people are watching Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and, unsurprisingly, Jason Mraz is way better at game shows than he is singing.

More people are wondering and wish to know who is on tonight’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

As at the time of this reporting reporting we don’t have the complete profiles of all the actors featured on tonight’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but here are two name that stands out. Its Michelle Trachtenberg and Jason Thomas Mraz.

So who is Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg is an American actress and model. Starting her career at a young age, she has played in a number of commercials, films, and television series. Wikipedia

Born: October 11, 1985 (age 36 years), New York, NY

Parents: Michael Trachtenberg, Lana Trachtenberg

And Who is Jason Mraz

Jason Thomas Mraz is an American guitarist, singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence with the release of his debut studio album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, which spawned the single “The Remedy”, that reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His next two studio albums, Mr. A-Z, and We Sing. We Dance. Wikipedia

Born: June 23, 1977 (age 45 years), Mechanicsville, VA

Comments and Reactions

Lmaooo they got Jason Mraz and Georgina Sparks on this celebrity wheel of fortune. Hell yeah — 14 Time Champions of Europe (@Adridista_) August 3, 2022

If this nigga Jason Mraz wins a million dollars for this charity, I’m gonna lose my shit! I’ve NEVER seen a “regular” contestant do that…I guess I’ll have to Google that…🤣🤣🤣 — Lekram Nosnevets (@MarkelStevenso5) August 3, 2022

Why is Jason Mraz on Wheel of Fortune and no one informed Pat Sajak of who he is?! — Shane van Nichol55on (@ofvoid) August 3, 2022

Why didn’t I know jason mraz looked like this lmao pic.twitter.com/CemVLJEL23 — Caitlin (@coffee_sry) August 3, 2022