US Embassy Kenya Security intelligence issues Security Alert in KISUMU .

Posted on August 3, 2022

As promised, Uhuru has finally hit the campaign trail. He started with Kisumu and he is planning to take Raila to Mt. Kenya next week with a major rally in Kirinyaga on 10th. As a result of this the US Security intelligence has issuesd Security alert in Kisumu .

 

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Dr. Miguna Miguna wrote
‘s cows are celebrating the invasion of the North Rift and South Rift by thousands of military, GSU, and Mungiki goons. The aim is to intimidate, threaten and disrupt voters. It will not work. The despot and his conman project must be defeated!.

Prof. Kithure Kindiki wrote
It is very unfortunate that top Azimio leaders, namely Junet Mohammed and Hassan Joho, have been circulating an adulterated/edited video that is aimed at profiling certain ethnic communities and stirring ethnic tensions in Rift Valley and Kenya at large. Let’s embrace PEACE.

Rigathi Gachagua wrote
My good people in Kirinyaga and Kiambu, today we look forward to meet you as we rally our families, friends and the undecided in your respective areas on why they must turn up to vote in 5 Days for Kenya Kwanza.

Hon.Moses Kuria wrote
The NIS final opinion poll places Ruto at an unassailable 56% buoyed by 90% vote in Mt.Kenya. That’s why the president is angry with us and warning our people they will regret. That’s why they are commissioning all manner of opinion polls to minimise depression in the azimio camp.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.