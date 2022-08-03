US Embassy Kenya Security intelligence issues Security Alert in KISUMU .

As promised, Uhuru has finally hit the campaign trail. He started with Kisumu and he is planning to take Raila to Mt. Kenya next week with a major rally in Kirinyaga on 10th. As a result of this the US Security intelligence has issuesd Security alert in Kisumu .

U.S Embassy in Nairobi explains its Kisumu security alert after #KOT protest. “Alerts of this nature to American citizens are common ahead of elections… U.S has no information to suggest security situation in Kisumu … have been adversely affected by election preparations,” pic.twitter.com/BN6P1jcp4w — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) August 3, 2022

Dr. Miguna Miguna wrote

‘s cows are celebrating the invasion of the North Rift and South Rift by thousands of military, GSU, and Mungiki goons. The aim is to intimidate, threaten and disrupt voters. It will not work. The despot and his conman project must be defeated!.

Prof. Kithure Kindiki wrote

It is very unfortunate that top Azimio leaders, namely Junet Mohammed and Hassan Joho, have been circulating an adulterated/edited video that is aimed at profiling certain ethnic communities and stirring ethnic tensions in Rift Valley and Kenya at large. Let’s embrace PEACE.

Rigathi Gachagua wrote

My good people in Kirinyaga and Kiambu, today we look forward to meet you as we rally our families, friends and the undecided in your respective areas on why they must turn up to vote in 5 Days for Kenya Kwanza.