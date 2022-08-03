Ramsey County Sheriff Deputy Dallas Edeburn has died , He was injured in a March 2021 line-of-duty crash

The Ramsey County Sheriff department have lost one of its brave men in the person of Deputy Dallas Edeburn.

Mr. Edeburn was injured in a March 2021 line-of-duty crash but passed away yesterday after a very long battle to live.

His death was confirmed by CrimewatchMPLS on twitter.

