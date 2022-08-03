Ramsey County Sheriff Deputy Dallas Edeburn has died , He was injured in a March 2021 line-of-duty crash

The Ramsey County Sheriff department have lost one of its brave men in the person of Deputy Dallas Edeburn.
Mr. Edeburn was injured in a March 2021 line-of-duty crash but passed away yesterday after a very long battle to live.
His death was confirmed by CrimewatchMPLS on twitter.
As a board member of The Minnesota 100 Club I had the honor to present Dallas Edeburn a check to help during his recovery. Dallas sustained significant injuries when a ten time convicted felon struck his patrol vehicle during a pursuit. Deputy Edeburn is recovering at his home. pic.twitter.com/CivI9zSxaD
