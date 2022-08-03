Missing Owami Update: A third man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Owami Davies.

#UPDATE | A third man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Owami Davies, who was last seen in West Croydon.

Our top priority is finding Owami and officers are supporting her family.

☎️ Can you help? Call 101 quoting 22MIS025307.

Police say they urgently need public help to find Owami Davies- she’s now been missing for 4 weeks- 3 men have been arrested on suspicion of murder but police say it remains a missing persons investigation. (Video from appeal posted on Facebook by Phoebe Little) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VurVK1Jyg8 — Sonja Jessup (@sonjajessup) August 3, 2022

Have you seen Owami Davies?

She’s now been missing for four weeks, and the Met police have shared these images of the 24-year-old student nurse from Essex.

They were taken in a shop in Croydon shortly before she was last seen – early on 7th July.

