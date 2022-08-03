Marquise Brown News : Criminal Speeding Arizona Law News : Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was Arrested on Criminal Speeding Charges in Arizona.
AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had this to say about Hollywood Brown’s return to full-go before the news of his arrest dropped:
“I think we had hoped maybe this weekend, but we’re going to be smart. When he’s back I want him full speed and confident.”
I caught Kyler Murray n Hollywood brown racing pic.twitter.com/rVxGkCnbF6
.@12SportsAZ can confirm #AZCardinals WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested today at 7:05 a.m. for criminal speed on State Route 101 and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.
“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “We will comment further as appropriate.” https://t.co/P9GyFbcYYh
