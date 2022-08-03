Marquise Brown News : Criminal Speeding Arizona Law News : Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was Arrested on Criminal Speeding Charges in Arizona.

Posted on August 3, 2022

Cardinals WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested this morning on criminal speeding charges. Criminal speeding in Arizona is… – Exceeding 85 MPH – Exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 MPH – Exceeding 35 MPH approaching a school zone.
Former Ravens breakout WR Marquise Brown was arrested this morning in Arizona for speeding. This is Hollywood‘s second offense, so he won’t be getting out on bail, and this is likely an indefinite jailing folks.

AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had this to say about Hollywood Brown’s return to full-go before the news of his arrest dropped:

“I think we had hoped maybe this weekend, but we’re going to be smart. When he’s back I want him full speed and confident.”

 

