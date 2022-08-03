Lake Nona – Orlando Murder Suicide : Father Donovan Ramirez Killed Wife Stephanie Ramirez and his children.

America’s gun psychopathy continues: 454 mass shootings in 2022 (4 or more people shot, including perpetrator when applicable). The latest: A man shot and killed his wife and 3 children before fatally shooting himself (Orlando, Fla.)

OPD has now identified the family killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Lake Nona. They say father Donovan Ramirez, 45, is the suspected killer; the victims were wife Stephanie Ramirez, 39, and children Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, Shelby Ramirez, 7.

They say father Donovan Ramirez, 45, is the suspected killer; the victims were wife Stephanie Ramirez, 39, and children Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, Shelby Ramirez, 7. #WESH pic.twitter.com/Xr28kFyHfN — Bob Hazen WESH (@HazenWESH) August 3, 2022 Orlando police are at the scene of a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona where 3 adults and 2 children have been pronounced dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police. Neighbors of the Lake Nona home where 5 people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide say a family had just moved in 2 months ago. They say a middle age couple, their adult son and their 2 young daughters were renting the house. Police are not yet identifying the victims. According to Amanda Dukes of WESH News.