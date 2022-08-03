Han So Hee Facial Injury : Update from 9Ato Entertainment on Han Sohee Injury

[Update from 9Ato Entertainment]

“The injury is not serious, and Han Sohee moved to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.” HSH is not in the state to undergo surgery. She’s taking a break and watching her progress.

Actress Han Sohee has gone home and will undergo treatment while watching the progress after suffering an abrasion under her eyes during the filming of her upcoming drama.

Thank God Let’s all pray for a speedy recovery.

