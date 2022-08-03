Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash along with her district director, Zachery Potts

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was killed in a car crash along with her district director, Zachery Potts, and communications director, Emma Thomson, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff. .

Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana.

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and three others died in a fatal car crash. Her comms director, Emma Thomson, and Zachary Potts of the St. Joseph County Republican Party were also killed in the accident, per the sheriff’s office.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

It was an honor to serve with Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My heart is heavy and she will be missed. She and her family are in my thoughts.https://t.co/LZvY85mYbT — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) August 3, 2022

My prayers are with the family and staff of my colleague, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and the others who were tragically killed in a traffic collision today. Please keep them in your thoughts. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) August 3, 2022