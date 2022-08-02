White supremacist leader Christopher Hood has been arrested at anti-drag queen protest

White supremacist leader is prosecuted for fighting with a counter-protester outside a drag queen event in Boston. Christopher Hood, Massachusetts leader and founder of the Nationalist Social Club, a white supremacist group, has three prior arrests.
