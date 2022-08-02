White supremacist leader Christopher Hood has been arrested at anti-drag queen protest.
White supremacist leader Christopher Hood has been arrested at an anti-drag queen protest.
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 2, 2022
Every white supremacist leader who escalates violence deserves to be thrown straight in f*cking jail.
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 2, 2022
White supremacist leader is prosecuted for fighting with a counter-protester outside a drag queen event in Boston. Christopher Hood, Massachusetts leader and founder of the Nationalist Social Club, a white supremacist group, has three prior arrests.