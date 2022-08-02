Noah Shahnavaz, Indiana Police Officer killed in Elwood – Suspect Carl Roy Webb Boards II Arrested.
Rookie Police Officer, Army Veteran Is Killed During Traffic Stop, the man who was in the vehicle, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, allegedly exited the vehicle and began shooting at the young officer, striking him at least once.
July 31, 2022. Career felon 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II shot and killed 24 year old rookie police officer Noah Shahnavaz while he was conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning in Elwood, IN. Where is the non stop media coverage and outrage?
Mr Boards has a lengthy criminal record that includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a weapon at Indiana State Police officers How about we all say his name today?5
This is Carl Roy Webb Boards II shot and killed Officer Shahnavaz in Elwood Indiana during a trafficstop. Officer Shahnavaz didn’t even have time to draw his weapon.
On Monday afternoon, Carl Roy Webb Boards II appeared via Zoom for an initial hearing in Madison County Court.
No cameras were allowed in the court.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings spoke with reporters after. @wrtv https://t.co/PbWsvxRbEW
— Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) August 2, 2022
Charges:
1. Murder, a felony
2. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level “4” Felony
3. Resisting Law Enforcement, a level “6” Felony
Carl Roy Webb Boards II was found not guilty of attempted murder for shooting at police in 2006. He was sentenced on other charges and was released less than 15 years later. Now, he’s accused of killing Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.