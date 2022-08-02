List Of Ultra Processed Foods – What Are Ultra Processed Foods And The Danger Of Eating Them.

You might want think twice about what you buy at the grocery store or what you order the next time you’re at a restaurant. A new study found that a diet in ultra processed foods lead to a faster rate of cognitive decline:

Regular consumption of highly processed (ultra- processed) foods increases the risk of several serious diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, dementia as well as death. Alarmingly, these foods are thought to account for 25-60% of daily energy take in many countries today.

Examples of ultra-processed foods include soft drinks, chips, chocolates, cookies, candy, ice-cream, sweetened breakfast cereals, packaged soups, chicken nuggets, fries, hotdogs and more.

These foods contain high amounts of added salt, sugar and oil, but lack in vitamins and fibres. They increase appetite, cause craving and lead to overeating. Such foods increase the risk of high BP, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Ingredients used in ultra-processed foods alter the gut bacteria/microbes, leading to inflammation. Gut mucosa gets damaged and toxins enter the circulation. Higher incidence of inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer and auto-immune diseases has been noted.

So, what can you do? Eat more of uncooked foods such as vegetables, fruits and salads; or minimally cooked home foods (roti, rice, chicken, fish, eggs, milk). Avoid ultra-processed packed foods and ready to eat meals (packed/frozen foods that just need to be heated).

When in doubt, consult a nutritionist for detailed guidance. (Source: various articles published in reputed medical journals) . According to Dr Sudhir Kumar

Fries, frozen pizza, baked goods—you might love them, but your brain may not. Research presented at #AAIC22 found a high consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with a faster decline in cognitive scores, including memory, verbal fluency & executive function.

Here the Nova screener that generates the Nova score for the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Simple questions (yes/no) on the intake the day before of a list of commonly consumed UPF subgroups. The list below is for Brazil, adaptations needed for other populations.

