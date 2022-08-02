Lake Nona Shooting : 2 kids among 5 People dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Orlando area.

2 kids among 5 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Orlando area It happened at a home in the Lake Nona region.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports it happened at a home in the fast-growing planned community of Lake Nona. The house is on Lake District Lane, not far from Moss Park Road and State Road 417, the TV station said.

