Dead Crabs On Beach – Thousands Of Dead Crabs Drift On The Sea.

Posted on August 2, 2022
We’ve found that even the @EnvAgency was aware of the high level of Pyridine in the dead crabs that washed up on the east coast of #England. In fact, they found levels of Pyridine that were an eye-watering 7,000% higher than crabs sampled in Penzance during the same period.
Map of Pyridine levels in dead crabs found along coast of North East England. Source: UK Environment Agency
Such high levels of Pyridine led to concerns being raised by@foodgov , which noted that this may have been the “root cause of the die-off”. However, civil servants refused to pay £50,000 for more testing and insist that an algal bloom was the most likely cause of the die off.
What do you think caused the mass deaths?

But are they actually dead crabs or just moulted shells? From memory, spider crabs aggregate in shallow water and moult on mass. But they don’t always do this at the same place each year. This causes what look like mass-die offs from time to time:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.