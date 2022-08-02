Dead Crabs On Beach – Thousands Of Dead Crabs Drift On The Sea.

We’ve found that even the @EnvAgency was aware of the high level of Pyridine in the dead crabs that washed up on the east coast of #England. In fact, they found levels of Pyridine that were an eye-watering 7,000% higher than crabs sampled in Penzance during the same period.
Such high levels of Pyridine led to concerns being raised by@foodgov , which noted that this may have been the “root cause of the die-off”. However, civil servants refused to pay £50,000 for more testing and insist that an algal bloom was the most likely cause of the die off.
What do you think caused the mass deaths?
“Documents released by PD Ports to openDemocracy through EIR requests … reveal that huge amounts of contaminated sediment from the bottom of the Tees were dredged in the same weeks that tens of thousands of crabs and lobsters started washing up dead along the nearby coastline.” https://t.co/Q1WabRGJCr
But are they actually dead crabs or just moulted shells? From memory, spider crabs aggregate in shallow water and moult on mass. But they don’t always do this at the same place each year. This causes what look like mass-die offs from time to time: