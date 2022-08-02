Dane Cook And Kelsi Taylor are Engaged : See the Age, Birthday and Net Wort of Kelsi Taylor and Dane Cook

Who is Dane Cook

Dane Jeffrey Cook (born March 18, 1972) is an American stand-up comedian and film actor. He has released six comedy albums: Harmful If Swallowed; Retaliation; Vicious Circle; Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden; and Isolated Incident.

In 2006, Retaliation became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years and went platinum.[1] He performed an HBO special in late 2006, Vicious Circle, a straight-to-DVD special titled Rough Around The Edges (which is included in the album of the same name), and a Comedy Central special in 2009 titled Isolated Incident. He is known for his use of observational, often vulgar, and sometimes dark comedy. According to Wikipedia.

His net worth is not known

Who is Kelsi Taylor

Kelsi Taylor Is from Nevada

Kelsi Taylor was born on October 26, 1998 and is from Nevada. Massachusetts native Dane Cook was born on March 18, 1972, making him 26 years her senior.

Taylor is the youngest of three children in her family. Her brother is 10 years old than her and her sister is 13 years older. Nonetheless, she’s very close to her siblings.

Wanting to pursue a career in music, Taylor left Nevada for California when she was 12.