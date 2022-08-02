Dane Cook And Kelsi Taylor are Engaged : See the Age, Birthday and Net Wort of Kelsi Taylor and Dane Cook

@OnscreenBlog found a real-life #agegap #hollywoodagegap for you. She’s 23, he’s 50, and they’ve been dating for 5 years. Which means they started dating when he was 45 and she was 18. And he’s known her since she was 15, and… 🤮🤮🤮https://t.co/j0cYUFLeDE
If they’ve been dating for 5 years, with Dane Cook being 50 years old and his fiancé Kelsi Taylor 23 years old — so mathematically speaking:
23 – 5 = GROOMING
Hence, this user concludes that Dane Cook is a groomer, once again proving men are fucking disgusting. https://t.co/pAi11bZ4Kg pic.twitter.com/RKG5VhmIjm
Who is Dane Cook
Dane Jeffrey Cook (born March 18, 1972) is an American stand-up comedian and film actor. He has released six comedy albums: Harmful If Swallowed; Retaliation; Vicious Circle; Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden; and Isolated Incident.
In 2006, Retaliation became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years and went platinum.[1] He performed an HBO special in late 2006, Vicious Circle, a straight-to-DVD special titled Rough Around The Edges (which is included in the album of the same name), and a Comedy Central special in 2009 titled Isolated Incident. He is known for his use of observational, often vulgar, and sometimes dark comedy. According to Wikipedia.
Who is Kelsi Taylor
Kelsi Taylor Is from Nevada
Kelsi Taylor was born on October 26, 1998 and is from Nevada. Massachusetts native Dane Cook was born on March 18, 1972, making him 26 years her senior.
Taylor is the youngest of three children in her family. Her brother is 10 years old than her and her sister is 13 years older. Nonetheless, she’s very close to her siblings.
Wanting to pursue a career in music, Taylor left Nevada for California when she was 12. According to earnthenecklace.com/
Soooo, they started dating when he was 45 and she was 18? 😳 Article says they met at a game night at his house. What the hell is an 18yo girl doing at a party at a 45yo celebrity’s home? 😳 https://t.co/2FajmqVE5M
Actually Kelsi Taylor had just turned 18 when she and Dane Cook (then 47) started dating, no idea when they met.
If they’re happy, I’m happy for them, but I find the age gap problematic at best.
Comments and Reactions
Maryaim Nooor wrote
QUERY: IF HE’S 50 AND SHE’S 23, yes, 23, Y IS THE WORD ‘LONGTIME” being used? DID THEY START DATING WHEN SHE WAS IN DIAPERS? WHAT IS IT WITH AGING MEN? “REPORT: Dane Cook, 50, engaged to longtime love Kelsi Taylor, 23
Mickey Kelly wrote
On the one hand, they’re both adults. On the other hand, when she’s 50, he’ll be pushing 80. And it will make a difference.
Chace Thibodeaux wrote
Yeah, folks don’t think that far ahead. Even my mom & stepdad, their 14 year age gap didn’t seem relevant when she was 49 & he was 62. But at now 72 & 86 she seeing the difference.
James Rider wrote
How’s does he meet her dad, who I’m assuming is his age? That’s got to be a tense barbeque.
Lyndsay Kancher wrote
What 45 year old needs to date someone who is 18?
Did he just drop in on a HS field hockey game and scout her?
Wtf.
This is why dating beyond 28 is a travesty every damn day.
Marc Weber wrote
If Dane Cook’s relationship and its 27-year age gap does not make you feel wildly uncomfortable, his fiancé was entering her final year of Pre-K when “Harmful If Swallowed” was released.