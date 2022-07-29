Portland Restaurant Racial Equity : Portland Restaurant Segregates Customers Seating.

A tweet about Portland restaurant comes up with innovative new idea to promote racial equity: Creating separate sections for black and white diners by Jeff Charles is generating a lots reaction on social media.

BREAKING: Portland restaurant comes up with innovative new idea to promote racial equity: Creating separate sections for black and white diners. “We want to provide a safe space for our diners of color to ease the trauma of living in this racist society,” the owner said. — Jeff Charles (@JeffOnTheRight) July 27, 2022

As the time of this reporting, it was unclear which restaurant was promoting this called promote racial equity.

A Portland restaurant that segregated its diners *to promote racial equity* It’s like a @ryanlongcomedy and @Dannyjokes video, but it’s real and it’s frightening. pic.twitter.com/632aFZ5UIj — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 28, 2022

Tbf, Oregon already completely banned black people until the 1920s and then forced Portland’s historical community out over the past 30 years.

Why y’all complaining that Oregon becomes anything like the south y’all love so goddamn much? — Sharansky Weiler (@SharanskyWailer) July 27, 2022

It’s pathetic if you ask me. Petty issues designed to cause division and inflame Racism. A restaurant in Portland has brought back Segregation in the name of Racial Equity. That make any sense? It’s the very stuff the CRA was meant to eliminate, and they are bringing it back. — Charles Sutton (@CharlesMSutton) July 28, 2022

“We want to provide a safe space for our diners of color to ease the trauma of living in this racist society,” the owner said.

Retro is so trendy, bruh! Will they have separate entrances and curb side dining for #Antifa and #BLM patrons?

If I owned that restaurant I’d get rid of every booth and all tables. I’d add 2-3 long picnic tables to achieve equal seating. What an odd place of segregation Portland has become. Full of violent hate in the name of equity. Strange

Since the restaurant isn’t named, the owner isn’t named and nobody but you seems to be reporting it, this smells like B.S. that people will believe because they want to believe it. Prove me wrong.

Just like in early 60s. Blacks ate at one corner, whites other corner, even drinking fountains seperate. Segregation is what its called. Bathrooms next? Dressing rooms?

Satire only works if it touches on some truism of lived experience. As someone who lives in Portland and travels in liberal circles, this isn’t satire. It isn’t funny. It’s not an “own the libs” tweet. If anything it’s a self-own considering the number of people who believe it.

I was there just last week. They immediately seated me in the “Soul Foul” section where I dined on fried chicken, collar greens, chitterlings, neck bones, cornbread, watermelon & a tall glass of grape kool-aide to wash it all down. Best meal I had in a while.