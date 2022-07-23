ABC 20/20 True Lies : Dr Paolo Macchiarini Where Is He Now ? His Age – Wife – Net Worth

Who was Paolo Macchiarini ?
Paolo Macchiarini (born 22 August 1958)[1]: 2 is a Swiss-born Italian thoracic surgeon and former regenerative medicine researcher who became known for research fraud and manipulative behavior.[2][3]
Previously considered a pioneer for using both biological and synthetic scaffolds seeded with patients’ own stem cells as trachea transplants, Macchiarini was a Visiting Professor and Director on a temporary contract at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet (KI) from 2010.[4] Macchiarini has been accused of unethically performing experimental surgeries, even on relatively healthy patients, resulting in fatalities for seven of the eight patients who received one of his synthetic trachea transplants.[5] Articles in Vanity Fair and Aftonbladet further suggested that he had falsified some of his academic credentials on résumés.[6][7]
He has tied the knot with Emanuela Pecchia in 1986. They're main a snug life with two youngsters.
"In 2017, prosecutors in Sweden charged Macchiarini with manslaughter in reference to the three patients who had acquired transplants at KI in 2011 and 2012, all of whom had died: Andemariam Teklesenbet Beyene, a graduate scholar from Eritrea with a gradual-rising cancer obstructing his windpipe; Christopher Lyles, a 30-12 months-old American with tracheal cancer; and Yesim Cetir, a teenager from Turkey whose trachea had been unintentionally broken throughout a earlier surgery.
Initially, he completed his undergraduate stage medical course in 1986, and in 1991 he owned the Master of Surgery.
The famous tracheal transplant was performed in Claudia Castillo in 2008 on the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona.
